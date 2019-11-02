Ike graduate tells story of setbacks, success for Black History Month
Eisenhower High School students learned valuable lessons Monday from guest speaker Lee Thomas during the school’s Black History Month program.
Thomas, a graduate of Eisenhower High, has gone on to achieve great things in his life. He’s an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, best-selling author and a film critic who’s interviewed the likes of Ben Affleck, Will Smith and Halle Berry. But for more than a decade, he’s hidden his true face from many of those who are on a first-name basis.
“Sometimes, I look at what I am today and I say to myself, ‘how did that happen,’” Thomas said. “What I have is not life threatening, it’s not contagious, but it’s mental morphing.”