Humanitarian award winner Kim Jones draws childhood inspiration for outreach

A childhood of struggle and perseverance inspired MacArthur High teacher Kimberly Jones to become a force for change in the community.

Many are familiar with programs like Attire to Aspire, the Red Tulip Project and Teamwork Makes the Dream Work that have made a difference in the lives of so many of Lawton’s youngest citizens. It’s the hard work and determination that’s gone into those programs — and so many more — that earned Jones the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Service Award earlier this year. But it’s not about the recognition for Jones. She was surprised, humbled and grateful for the award, but hopes that recognition will direct more attention to the programs and the individuals they serve.

“There’s the recognition of the work I’ve done and then there’s the recognition of some of these programs,” she said. “The programs are not statewide yet. They’re only local, but there are programs that could go statewide or even national. That’s what I envision.”

Before Jones was an award-winning biology and anatomy teacher at MacArthur High School, she was one of several siblings — children of a single mother struggling to survive in Lawton. Through no fault of their own, the family members ended up homeless — living in a vehicle and then a cramped hotel room on Cache Road. They struggled to make it through each day, unsure where they would be next and fearful they would be taken away from their mother by authorities. Their plight was a scarlet letter — seen only by each other — but just as crippling and saddening.