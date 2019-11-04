House fire on southwest side of town caused extensive damage to home

You are here

Thu, 04/11/2019 - 3:58am Staff

An early morning house fire at 32 SW 50th resulted in extensive damage to the structure, but no one was injured in the blaze.

When Engine 5 and other responding units arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were visible coming through the front windows, according to Mike McDaniels, of the Lawton Fire Department.

“We had 7 units on the scene, two fire marshal vehicles and one ambulance on standby,” McDaniels said. “Half of the house was consumed by fire and the whole structure received water damage.”

