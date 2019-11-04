House fire on southwest side of town caused extensive damage to home

An early morning house fire at 32 SW 50th resulted in extensive damage to the structure, but no one was injured in the blaze.

When Engine 5 and other responding units arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were visible coming through the front windows, according to Mike McDaniels, of the Lawton Fire Department.

“We had 7 units on the scene, two fire marshal vehicles and one ambulance on standby,” McDaniels said. “Half of the house was consumed by fire and the whole structure received water damage.”