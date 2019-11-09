House explosion victim identified

The victim of an Aug. 24 house explosion has been identified as a Lawton chiropractor and investigators believe his death was an accident.

Dr. Anthony Ferrara, 47, of Cache, was the man killed in the house explosion, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said.

Following Monday’s release of a report by the State Fire Marshal, Stradley said it doesn’t appear that foul play was at work. The death has been investigated as a homicide up to this point.

“We don’t believe it was a suicide,” he said. “It’s just a situation that happened; we think it was an accident.”

It began with a ball of fire and debris around 6:45 a.m. Aug. 24, as a vacant rental property of Ferrara’s near Southeast 60th Street and Bishop Road exploded.

Flower Mound firefighters, with Lawton Fire in support, responded and put the flames out quickly. Once the flames were doused, the fire investigation expanded with the discovery of a body. The body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and identification. The fire marshal’s report offered the first public identification of Ferrara as the victim.

There was no electricity, natural gas or propane to the home, according to Stradley.