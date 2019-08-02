House built by Tech students will be offered for sale

A special house will be listed for sale in Lawton March 1.

The 1,600-square foot home, from floor to roof, granite-topped kitchen counters to walk-in closet, is the work of building trades students at Great Plains Technology Center and represents about 18 months of classroom work. Just call it on-the-job learning.

The house is the eighth built by Great Plains students and was fronted — meaning, money provided to finance construction — by the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation, a volunteer board dedicated to supporting Great Plains and its students. Any surplus revenue realized from the sale of the house will go back into the foundation to support activities such as student scholarships.

It’s a worthwhile venture, said Glen Boyer, the foundation’s executive director.

Boyer said the house is larger than structures built in past year (previous houses have been about 1,560 square feet).