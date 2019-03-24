Holy City Easter Pageant rehearsals have started

It was a beautiful day to be outside and approximately 50 people were doing just that--outside rehearsing for the annual Easter Pageant at the Holy City of the Wichitas.

“On March 30th we will have our first dress rehearsal from 2-5 p.m.,” Alan Corrales, director of the program said. “The pageant rehearsals are coming along well, but we still need volunteers. We could use more angels, more Roman soldiers and more children.”

Several of the characters who were there Sunday were well-versed in their lines which made practice go smoothly.