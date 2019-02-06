You are here

Historic wet conditions look to hang around for the near future

Sun, 06/02/2019 - 11:35pm Josh Rouse

Welcome to Soaklahoma, where the flood waters come sweeping down the plains.

Remember when the area was in a drought? What’s a drought? Remember when farmers just wanted a little rain to help the wheat grow and to fill cow ponds? Those fields are now so waterlogged, farmers still can’t harvest — nearly a week after the traditional start. And those cow ponds? They’re more like cow lakes.

The meteorological spring began March 1 and continued through May 31 — a few weeks off of the traditional seasonal change. In that three month period, the Lawton-Fort Sill airport has reported 14.55 inches of rainfall.

