Hispanic patriotism on display

The patriotism of American Hispanics was on full display at Fort Sill’s observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday.

The month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 because Sept. 15 is the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. This year’s theme is “Essential to the Blueprint of Our Nation,” a message driven home by guest speaker William Benitez, chief of operations and readiness for the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) on Fort Sill.

In a dramatic departure from tradition, the Mexican Folkloric Dancers showed their solidarity by lining up on both sides of vocalist David Hastings as he sang Lee Greenwood’s evergreen hit, “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Chila Chavez said the Mexican Folkloric Dancers was founded in the bicentennial year of 1976 at the same location where it performed Thursday, although what is now the Patriot Club was then called the Officers Club.