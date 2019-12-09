Highlanders 50 years strong

Jesse Stovall might have attended five high schools in four years as a military brat, but to him, Lawton and MacArthur High School are home.

“Mac, Class of ‘74, those are my people,” said Stovall, who is now sixth-grade special education teacher at MacArthur Middle School. Stovall also coaches MMS and MHS boys’ tennis.

“When you move away, you don’t realize how special Lawton is,” Stovall said. “It gets in your blood.”

MacArthur High School alums from near and far are coming together this week to celebrate the school’s golden anniversary with alumni and student events.

The school opened 50 years ago at a tumultuous time in our nation’s history. Though, for Stovall, cultural and racial lines were refreshingly never as sharp in southwest Oklahoma.

“This was back when they were integrating schools, with black and white students,” Stovall said, “but in (Lawton), all the schools were already there. And through the years, it’s always been such a great place to be.”

Stovall recently flipped through year after year of MHS yearbooks, noting a common thread: “There were great people in every generation,” he said.

It’s this tradition of greatness MHS will celebrate this week, namely at Friday night’s football game against rival Lawton High School, at MacArthur.