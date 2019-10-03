Hidden treasure found in tapestry at Holy City

There are hidden treasures in the rooms that are attached to the Holy City of the Wichitas Chapel and much history has passed through the site itself.

The WPA built the Holy City between 1935 and 1936,” said Laverne Robinson of Fletcher. “I have been involved with the Easter Pageant for 19 years. I play one of several Jesus Christ’s characters. The thing I like best about the pageant are the good feelings you get when you are going through the scenes.”

Robinson has also been giving tours of the Holy City for many years. The tours are all-inclusive and he shows visitors the small museum that is behind the Chapel.