Happy birthday, Lawton

Every great birthday party has cake, presents, singing and of course, speeches. Lawton’s 118th Birthday Ceremony and Reception Thursday evening had all of these — and then some.

“I’m not sure what our ancestors were thinking doing this in the hottest month of the year,” said Pioneer Women’s Club President Betty King from the stage of the Lawton City Hall’s Banquet Room. Though her playful comment elicited quite a few laughs, King made it clear the celebration was anything but a joke.

“I’d like to thank Mayor Stan Booker for keeping the birthday celebration alive,” she said, adding that it was an honor for members of the Pioneer Women’s Club to participate. Donning oversized satin hats and flouncy, floor-length skirts, several tables full of Pioneer Women nodded and clapped in agreement.

A few tables over, Genevieve Council recalled 65 years of attending various Lawton birthday events.

“They say there’s nothing to do in Lawton,” she said. “There’s certainly quite a bit to do if you know where to look.”

Wife of the late Howard Council, Genevieve couldn’t help but fondly remember Lawton’s 2012 birthday celebration.

“My husband was the first recipient of the Lawton Award in Excellence,” she said proudly.