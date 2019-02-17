Hampton to run for Ward 5

Allan Hampton is declaring his candidacy for Ward Five City Council seat.

Hampton said his primary goal is to work with all City Council members to move step-by-step to improve the quality of life for all citizens of Lawton.

“No change will take place unless we gather the information, make a plan, and take the first step, second step and so on in the direction to accomplish our goals to improve the lives for all people of Ward 5,” he said.

Hampton said improving roads, public safety, and council transparency are the cornerstone of his platform.

He has been active in community and civic activities for years, including those that affect Ward 5. Hampton said he also has been studying ways to improve public safety and battle problems, such as gathering information from police incident reports to pinpoint troubled areas of Ward 5, educating citizens on the steps they can take to protect themselves, and looking at installing more security cameras (something already being used to lessen crime in areas such as Highland Cemetery).