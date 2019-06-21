Ham Radio field day on tap this weekend

Members of the Frank Phillips Repeater Association will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lake Ellsworth Picnic area.

The picnic area is located just east of the Ellsworth Dam which is near Ralph’s Resort. The GPS coordinates are: 34.796092, -98.359034

For more information about Field Day or amateur radio, contact Ron Grossman, club trustee at: af5q@arrl.net or call 919-0816 or 558-4251. Visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio .