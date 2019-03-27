Gunshots at store lead to stolen car, possible drugs

Gunshots at a west Lawton convenience store led to drugs, stolen vehicle.

Lawton Police Officer Xavier Evans reported being among officers called around 12:45 a.m. Monday to Stripes, 3801 W. Gore, on possible gunshots heard in the area. On arrival, an overhead light was seen to be broken outside the store and a single shell casing was lying outside the store’s front door.

A clerk told police he was helping customers inside when he heard a loud bang followed by three unknown men who came inside and said someone had shot at them, the report states. The men left the store in an unknown direction.

A witness said she was in the parking lot when the incident happened. According to the report, she saw the three men begin to argue over some keys with an unknown black man who then fired a gunshot into the ground in the parking lot. She said she left in fear but returned when she saw police were there.