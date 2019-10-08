Gunshots to gym, threats to owner lead to arrest for man accused

Gunshots fired into a local fitness facility revealed an ongoing dispute between its owners and a man now in police custody.

Lawton Police Officer Enoch Marshall reported going to Eye Candi Fitness, 1410 SW Birdwell, shortly after 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on the report of property damage. He spoke with a gym employee who said that around 10:15 p.m. the night before, when the gym was closing, that no damage was seen. However, when he arrived at work he noticed bullet holes in the front doors and a window.

Marshall said he gathered fragments of two of the three fired bullets and collected them as evidence.

Another officer was later sent to the gym concerning possible threats against the owner by a man. The gyn owner said the man had sent threats to her via text message that said he wanted the owner’s “metaphorical blood” and that he was going to have a “biblical retaliation,” the report states.

The damage included $10,000 to the front glass doors and $5,000 to a front window, according to the report.

According to a report filed by Detective Abe Woelfel, that described the mentioned Facebook messages received from a male acquaintance of the suspect. After reviewing the messages and speaking with the gym’s owners, he learned the couple “feared for their safety.”