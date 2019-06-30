Guests survive sizzling temps at 5th Freedom Fest

Independence Day might not be until Thursday, but the 5th Annual Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival made Saturday feel like the 4th of July.

The weather made it feel like it was early August.

Despite temperatures that reached the triple digits, families flocked to Elmer Thomas Park for the annual celebration and fireworks display.

The Freedom Festival was the brainchild of City Councilman Keith Jackson, who spearheaded the campaign to start a Fourth of July fireworks display for Lawton, something the city had lacked after the ban on the sale and discharge of fireworks within city limits in 2014.

“We figured a town the size of Lawton needs a display,” Jackson said. “I think it’s doing well so far. There are a few things I’d like to add to it, possibly over the next couple of years.”

The fireworks and the live music are the large draws, especially considering they didn’t start until the evening when the heat began to subside. But throughout the day, there were plenty of activities for all ages. Whether it was a bounce house, pony rides, car and motorcycle shows or food and drink, there was something for just about everyone.

For Anthony Loughney, who has been stationed at Fort Sill for more than three years, it was a great way to spend a day with his wife and 18-month-old son.