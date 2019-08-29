Great Plains unveils new prototyping lab

As technology continues to advance at a break-neck pace, Great Plains Technology Center’s Business Development Center continues to stay ahead of the times with their newly unveiled prototyping lab.

The center officially opened the Comanche Nation Rapid Prototyping Lab during a ribbon cutting event at the center Wednesday.

The lab was made possible due to a sponsorship by the tribe, said the center’s Director of Business and Industry Services Morgan Gould. He said their generous support made the decision to name the lab after the tribe an easy one.

The new lab, as the name implies, has equipment and software for the creation of prototypes or models, which would be created through the use of the latest in 3D printing technology, Gould said.

During the ceremony, Gould offered several examples of 3D prototypes that were created with the use of one of the lab’s nine 3D printers.

In addition to the 3D printers, Gould said the lab includes 3D scanners, a laser engraver/cutter, a milling machine, vinyl cutter, soldering station as well as other related equipment.