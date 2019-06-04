Great Plains Region Special Olympics was greeted by warm weather and sunny skies

Sunny skies greeted athletes who turned out for the 10th annual Great Plains Region Special Olympics held Friday on Fort Sill’s Prichard Field.

The weather has seldom been this rosy in past years, a fact that wasn’t lost on speakers at the opening ceremonies. Lynn Fitz, retired director of special education for Lawton Public Schools, gave a rousing cheer for the picture-perfect day, and Gary Weiss, the minister from Cameron Baptist Church who always delivers the invocation, greeted everyone with a big “Aloha!” and a “Surf’s up!”

The keynote speaker was Brig. Gen. Brian Gibson, commandant of the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) School and chief of the ADA branch. He described a wide array of events available to the athletes and cheered on the large numbers of people who get involved with the regional Special Olympics every year.

Soldiers and Marines from all over post volunteered to mentor the Olympians as they participated in a wide range of events. Here, the emphasis is less on competition than on having fun and a feeling of accomplishment when the day is over.