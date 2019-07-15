Great Plains Museum summer camp helps children visualize storytelling

You are here

Mon, 07/15/2019 - 11:11pm Josh Rouse

Why do dogs sniff each other’s tails?

Local artist and storyteller Juanita Pahdopony asked a group of students that very same question Monday during the first day of Schoolhouse Camp at the Museum of the Great Plains. It’s a simple question with many answers — answers Pahdopony wanted to see the students express through sketches.

“I tell them the story and then I stop at a point in the story and ask them to finish it from there,” she said. “They work with a partner to come up with the ending and they sketch it out on the paper.”

