Great Plains Improvement Foundation names new director

Mon, 05/06/2019 - 11:46pm Josh Rouse

The Great Plains Improvement Foundation has a new executive director.

Sheryl White, who has been with the agency for 15 years, assumed the new position May 1 after previous executive director Virginia Spencer officially retired April 30. White has spent the last 10 years serving as director operations, directly under Spencer.

“We did a lot of work together hand-in-hand with grant writing, building the agency and its programs and such,” White said. “I served as the liaison to the board of directors. I also worked with the VITA tax program, which was one of my babies that I enjoy doing.”

