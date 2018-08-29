Great Plains awards scholarship in memory of director

The path to a better life was made easier for a Great Plains Technology Center adult student presented with the first ever Ken Taylor Memorial Scholarship Tuesday.

Brandon Strange enrolled at GPTC in the spring with the goal of earning certification as an HVAC tech. The second half of the one-year program will be paid with the new scholarship, whose namesake served nearly three decades as GPTC campus director after several years as a drafting instructor. The award was made official during a gathering Tuesday, at which Ken Taylor's family, including wife Kay Taylor, attended. Strange said he was taken aback by the scholarship and was proud to be associated with such a prominent member of the school's history.