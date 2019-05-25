Grants available for Lawton area nonprofits

Nonprofits from Lawton and the surrounding area are invited to apply for Lawton Community Foundation grants. The foundation will award grants to charitable organizations serving southwest Oklahoma through two programs. The application deadline is July 1.

Nonprofit organizations, as well as state and local government entities, are eligible to apply for Community Grants of up to $5,000 for projects designed to improve the quality of life and provide opportunities for a broad range of Lawton area citizens. Last year, the Lawton Community Foundation awarded Community Grants to 10 organizations for a total of $44,325.

In addition, charitable organizations with endowment funds at the Lawton Community Foundation, or those interested in establishing an endowment fund, are eligible to apply for Matching Grants up to $5,000. Eligible organizations must provide programs primarily benefiting southwest Oklahoma and are required to raise $5,000 to receive a matching grant of $2,500-$5,000. In 2018, the Lawton Community Foundation announced matching grants for 16 endowments, which have until June 30 to complete their match.