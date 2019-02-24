Gibson to be next AMD at Sill

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley has announced the selection of Brig. Gen. Brian W. Gibson to be the next director of the Army’s Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Cross Functional Team based at Fort Sill.

Gibson has served here as commandant of the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) School at the Fires Center of Excellence and chief of the ADA branch since July 26. He will eventually become the full-time director of the AMD Cross Functional Team, but temporarily he will have all three jobs. A new ADA School commandant will be announced at a later date, according to Fort Sill Public Information Officer Darrell Ames.