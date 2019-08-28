Gasoline explosion caused Saturday fire; homicide investigation underway

The Saturday morning house explosion southeast of Lawton appears to have been intentionally set and has the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office conducting a homicide investigation.

A vacant rental property near Southeast 60th Street and Bishop Road exploded in a ball of fire and debris around 6:45 a.m. Flower Mound firefighters, with Lawton Fire in support, responded and put the flames out quickly, according to Flower Mound Fire Chief Josh Sullivan. However, once the flames were quashed, the fuse to a homicide investigation was lit when a body was found inside.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and identification. Although investigators have an idea of the identity, they’re not rushing to confirmation.

“We believe we know who it is who was in the house but we’re waiting on the Medical Examiner,” he said.

Stradley said the property is owned by Lawton chiropractor Anthony Ferrara. At the time of the explosion, there was no electricity, natural gas or propane to the home, he said. No vehicle was at the home, either.