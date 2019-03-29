Funding already has paid for some LPS improvements

While a new bond issue is allowing Lawton Public Schools to begin work on a new slate of modernization projects for district facilities, work will continue on projects already under way.

LPS Superintendent Tom Deighan said funding from three programs passed by voters between 2014 and 2017 is giving the district enough money to modernize learning environments for students for the first time in years and allowing school sites to have money to finance particular needs. It’s a new position for district personnel to be in, after decades of counting pennies and delaying expenditures.

In fact, Deighan said the district actually had problems spending the money in the beginning of the SIP (Student Improvement Program). He said school administrators aren’t used to having money, and they were saving it because they didn’t yet believe a new allocation of funding would be coming in the next year. Deighan said his personnel are becoming believers and he doesn’t think he’ll have that spending problem in the coming year.

While construction projects such as the new Eisenhower Middle School being building east of the existing school and safe rooms being built at seven elementary sites across the city draw the most attention because they are the most visible, there are other things that less visible — unless you are a student, teacher or administrator.