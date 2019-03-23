Funding allowing LPS to modernize

Walls are taking shape on what will be school gymnasiums and steel is reaching into the sky on the most visible project Lawton Public Schools is financing with funding provided by district voters.

West Lawton’s new Eisenhower Middle School, at $37.9 million, is the largest in a list of projects that range from elementary school safe rooms and updated heating/ventilation/air conditioning systems, to new textbooks and funding for elementary school marshals. And, with the Lawton Board of Education’s approval on a new $14.38 million bond issue, approved last month, the district is moving into its next round of projects, said LPS Superintendent Tom Deighan.

It’s all part of the SIP (Students Investment Program), the $99.5 million ad valorem program that voters approved for the district in 2017. Those funds are being matched with two other funding sources: $12.5 million that Lawton Public Schools will receive under the City of Lawton’s 2015 Capital Improvements Program, and $28.9 million from the Teaching F.I.R.S.T. bond program approved by district voters in 2014. Together, the funding is allowing LPS to bring itself up to modern standards in a variety of areas for the first time in years, Deighan said.