Fund for Teachers sets Lawton meeting

Oklahoma pre-K-12th grade teachers seeking customized professional development opportunities are encouraged to attend an upcoming information session in Lawton about Fund for Teachers grants.

The meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee Blvd.

Teachers attending the sessions will learn about eligibility requirements, the application process, tips and advice for developing a fellowship proposal and grant writing assistance. The Fund for Teachers grant program awards fellowships of up to $5,000 for individual teachers and up to $10,000 for teams of teachers for self-designed professional development experiences to take place anywhere in the world during the summer months.

The grant cycle application process opens Tuesday online at www.fundforteachers.org and will close Jan. 30, 2020.