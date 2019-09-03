Friends with sword accused of break-in

Friends with a samurai sword are accused of breaking into a home and taking prescription medications.

Lawton Police Sgt. Bryan Bowles reported speaking with the victims who shared their tale. According to the report, the victims were at home in the 2600 block Northwest Lindy Avenue when two “friends of theirs” came in unannounced through the front door; one was holding a Samurai sword and threatened the residents if they didn’t follow orders.

The intruders rummaged through the house and took some unidentified items. The victims told Bowles “the suspects appeared to be on something with the look they had in their eyes.”