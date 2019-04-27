You are here

Home » News » Local » Friday evening accident sends one person to hospital

Friday evening accident sends one person to hospital

Sat, 04/27/2019 - 2:39am Staff

A Friday evening accident sent one person to the hospital and two others were cited.

Lawton Police were dispatched to the area of Rogers Lane and Morningside on a three car accident. The driver of a Toyota Camry heading eastbound on Rogers Lane got distracted and rear ended a Hyundai and F150 who were stopped for traffic according to the police report.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620