Freedom Elementary hosts third Color Run fundraiser

Friday was U.S. Army Private Gabreal Jones’s last day at Fort Sill after three months of training on the base — and she couldn’t have imagined spending it any better way.

Standing on a curb outside Freedom Elementary dressed in a black Army PT uniform, Jones gripped a large cup full of pink chalk and squinted her eyes towards the start line.

“I know I’m going to be getting dirty, but it’s worth it for the kids,” Pvt. Jones said. “They’re so cute.”

Pvt. Jones, along with soldiers from the 1-31 and 2-18 field artillery battalions, volunteered Friday afternoon at the third annual Freedom Elementary School Color Run. About 1,150 students participated in the run, along with about 300 parents.

Soldiers tossed blue, green, pink, yellow and orange chalk at elementary kids as they ran laps in front of the school on Fort Sill and some even ran alongside the kids, keeping pace and motivating the fastest students to speed towards the finish line with all their might.

According to Freedom Parent-Teacher Association President Julia Stephens, funds raised through T-shirt sales and event registration go to the PTA’s annual $20,000 tech grant for the school.

“It funds software and basically all the technology used by the kids throughout the year,” she said in between grabbing scoops of orange chalk to toss at kindergarten students running past.

Stephens said this year, the PTA asked for donations to sponsor students who couldn’t afford registration. They raised $920, donated mostly by fellow Freedom Elementary families.