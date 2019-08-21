Free-fair-all

It’s a free fair for all this week in southwest Oklahoma!

With five county fairs kicking off in the next few days, there is no shortage of activities to keep all ages entertained through the end of summer.

Cotton and Stephens counties

Starting Wednesday, the Cotton and Stephens County Free Fairs run through Saturday in Wilson and Duncan, respectively.

This year’s Cotton County Free Fair will feature 4-H and FFA exhibits, livestock shows, arts and crafts, a pet show and more. Exhibits will include horticulture, fine art, baked and canned foods, and fabrics. Attendees can visit commercial vendor booths, learn about crops grown in Cotton County, enjoy traditional fair food like corn dogs and funnel cakes and participate in the livestock show Saturday night.

Stephens County’s 2019 Free Fair will feature livestock judging, a carnival and more at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center. Fair Board Secretary DeDe Parks said the fair is a quality community event each year in Duncan.

“You can come out and see people in the community who have vendor booths and check out all the projects,” she said.