Foundation helps GPTC students achieve goals

The fundraising campaign ends Friday, but that doesn’t mean the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation is ready to give up collecting money to help their students.

The foundation has a decades-long history soliciting donations, then providing scholarships and grants to adult students who attend Great Plains Technology Center. But, members used a different tactic this year, working through their new Cornerstone Partners initiative to raise money for Great Plains’ most important asset.

Denise Floyd, foundation board vice president and campaign chair, said the point of Cornerstone Partners wasn’t a dollar goal. Instead, it was a concentrated effort to increase public awareness.

“We’ve raised funds in years past, but never had an organized campaign,” Floyd said. “We felt like doing a yearly campaign would bring awareness and get our name out in the community.”

That name recognition is important because members say what they do is important.

Floyd said the idea behind the foundation is providing scholarships and emergency grants to students enrolled in Great Plains programs, students who are training in careers, then going into the community and getting jobs.