Foster parents needed in Comanche County

In Comanche County there are 327 children in foster care, according to Amy Bloodsworth with TFI Family Connections.

“April is Child Abuse Awareness Month,” Bloodsworth said. “TFI is a non-profit entity that supports foster families. There are over 8,000 foster kids in the state of Oklahoma right now. We are always looking for foster parents to help these children out. There are two reasons that children are in foster care and those are abuse and neglect.”

There are several prerequisites to being a foster parent. Those include:

Be at least 21 years of age;

Be in a healthy relationship;

Must be physically able to care for children and,

Be able to pass a background check.

“TFI provides several things for foster parents, including on-line foster care training; help with daycare from the state of Oklahoma and foster families receive a monthly reimbursement,” said Ashley Barker, foster care worker at TFI. “Children from ages newborn to 18 years of age are needing foster homes and we always have a need for people to care for siblings.”

One couple who are foster parents in the area are Jason and Michaela Farquharson.

“We have fostered 12 kids in six or seven years,” Jason Farquharson said. “We have two biological children, one 22 years old and a 13 year old. We wanted to help out kids who are less fortunate because many were taking care of themselves. Our youngest was five years old and our oldest foster child was 13.”