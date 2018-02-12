Fort Sill newest entry in 'Images of America' series of books

Fort Sill is the subject of the newest entry in Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” series of books celebrating the nation’s pictorial history.

The publication date of Nov. 26, 2018, seems perfectly timed to coincide with not only the Christmas shopping season but also the 150-year anniversary of Fort Sill’s founding on Jan. 8, 1869. Whether this was by design or a mere stroke of luck, author Mark Megehee isn’t quite sure.

“Good question,” he laughed. “I really don’t know.”