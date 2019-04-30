Fort Sill Boulevard tract recommended for rezoning

A proposal that would have put a mobile food court and ATM across from Lawton High School was amended Thursday by the City Planning Commission to remove the food component.

The unanimous recommendation by commissioners will proceed to the City Council for final action.

Commissioners were reacting to plans for a lot that has been empty for decades, located on the southeast corner of the Fort Sill Boulevard/Northwest Ferris intersection and directly south of Lawton High School. The lot, actually two residentially-zoned tracts, is a popular site for politicians who put up campaign signs, but also tends toward high grass and weeds, commissioners said.

Arvest Bank submitted an application to change the R-2 Two-Family Dwelling District zoning to C-5 General Commercial District, the least restrictive commercial zoning and one that allows the widest types of commercial activities. According to city planners, an ATM is a permitted use in lower commercial zoning categories, but a C-4 Tourist Commercial or C-5 is necessary for the food court proposal.

A site plan submitted with the application shows the ATM kiosk along Northwest Ferris and accessible only from the northbound lanes of Fort Sill Boulevard, with electrical hookups for four mobile food trucks on the south side of the tract, along with extensive landscaping (to include a buffalo sculpture in a water fountain), benches and tables, and parking. The landscaping also would include opaque fencing and trees along the south and east sides of the tract, to shield nearby residences.

Plans for the food court drew fire from residents, concerns from Lawton Public Schools, and a recommendation of denial from city planners.