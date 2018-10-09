Former city employee draws criticism in council committee meeting
Mon, 09/10/2018 - 11:36pm Kim McConnell
Some City Council members want the full council to discuss and approve all change orders submitted by contractors doing jobs for the City of Lawton.
That proposal will be going to the full council for discussion, courtesy of a four-member council study committee whose members met Monday to review change orders associated with the public safety facility under construction Railroad Street, south of East Gore Boulevard.