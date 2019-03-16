Foot chase ends in escape, arrest

A Thursday morning traffic stop turned into a pursuit and foot chase with police.

Lawton Police Officer Michael Arzola reported attempting to make a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 33rd Street and Atlanta Avenue on a Hyundai Veloster with a front headlight out. Another officer arrived as backup and contact was made with the male driver and female passenger. The report states that neither one had identification but provided information to officers.

While the couple’s information was being run by police, the vehicle took off and a vehicle pursuit followed, according to Arzola. The chase wound through residential streets and the car turned east into the westbound traffic on Cache Road before turning north onto Northwest 24th Street with speeds reaching 45 mph near Baltimore Avenue where the vehicle turned east to the 2200 block of Baltimore Avenue, the report states. At that point, the male driver fled and he was lost by officers.