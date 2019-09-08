Flying lead results in vehicle damage

Bullets flying outside a Lawton club the morning of Aug. 3 resulted in several cars damaged from gunfire and police left in search of a suspect.

Officers were calls around 1:30 a.m. to the G-Spot, 1714 Cache Road, after it was reported that several vehicles in the parking lot had been damaged from a drive-by shooting.

LPD Officer Chris Biegler and Sgt. David Folkert responded and a club bouncer said a vehicle was shot in the parking lot. It was discovered that three vehicles sustained damage.

One vehicle had a bullet hole to the front left headlight and another in the front lower side driver’s side door where it meets the front quarter-panel, the report states. Another vehicle had a bullet hole to the right rear side of the vehicle, but the extent of damage was unknown.

A witness told Sgt. Daniel Hallagin that he saw a black male point a firearm out of the passenger window of a black Mustang and begin to open fire. He told the officer the shooter pointed the gun “directly at him” before firing, the report states.