Flower Flash coming to a venue near you

The rain may have been overhead but smiles were abundant Friday night at the LHS vs. EHS football game, and Flowers by Ramon was the reason.

Two-hundred spectators with a special sticker on their program were on the receiving end of bouquets consisting of a rose and various mixed flowers.

Over the next few months Ramons is planning to away bouquets to random people at different events around town.

The event kicked off with a halftime presentation.

“We decided to do this for several reasons,” Lori El’Kouri said. “The biggest reason is that this year is our 60th year in business.”

Ramon’s has two slogans used in the past. One is: “Ramon’s has been the recommended shop for flowers in Lawton since 1959.” The other is a current slogan which is: “Ramon’s Uses Farm Fresh Flowers.”