Flea market, Indian arts and crafts sale set

Flea market and Indian arts and crafts sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.

The event is open to the public and all vendors are welcome. There is no charge for booth space.

Shoppers will find handmade crafts and original art work by local tribal artists and lots of flea market bargains.

Indian tacos will be sold beginning at 11 a.m. for $6 each.

Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580-483-6864.