Five women file tort claims against City of Lawton

Five female City of Lawton staff members have filed notices of tort claims against the city, alleging officials failed to take measures against longstanding allegations of misconduct concerning former City Attorney Frank Jensen.

The notices are the first step in a process that could lead to federal/state lawsuits against the city. As part of that process, claims are first filed with the city (which was done Friday morning) and will be forwarded to the City Council for discussion in executive session and action in open session. Depending on that action, the claims can be filed as lawsuits.