First time in history VFW Post 5263 has female commander

For the first time in its 73-year history Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263 has a female commander, Erica Wilson-Traxler.

“I’m very excited, and just a little nervous,” she said of her new responsibilities. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill.”

The immediate past commander, Dale Scott, “did an excellent job,” she added. “He’s assisting in a ‘love seat/ride seat ride’ to ensure that I know what all of my responsibilities and duties are, and to make sure that I don’t make any large mistakes that will negatively affect the VFW.”