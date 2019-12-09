First responders break bread at 9/11 lunch

Rows of police cruisers lined up outside Cameron Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon, flanked by a handful of fire engines, ambulances and highway patrol cars — though there wasn’t a single fire, wreck or speeding vehicle in sight.

Inside the church, Lawton Police Department Sgts. Christopher Adamson and Cameron Paterson sat at a festively decorated folding table, chowing down on fajitas and rice and beans. At surrounding tables, firefighters and EMTs tackled full plates of Mexican food and refreshing cups of lemonade and sweet tea.

Adamson said it was strange to see fellow first responders in such a tame setting.

“Typically, when we come together, it’s in a different environment,” he said, conjuring images of high-stress, emergency situations on the streets of Lawton.

“Out there, it’s all business,” Paterson said, “but in here, we can relax, catch up.”

Cameron Baptist Church hosted its fifth annual First Responder’s Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., inviting all local first responders to enjoy a free meal, provided by Ted’s Cafe Escondido.