First Heroes of America celebration proves a hit

The inaugural Heroes of America celebration carried some high expectations on Thursday.

Those who made it to the field outside Apache Casino Hotel were treated to music, food, fireworks and a flyover.

It was a party befitting a nation celebrating its 243rd birthday and the men and women who have protected it.

It started earlier in the year when Lee Bayless, event center manager for Apache Casino Hotel, was calling to book acts for the casino’s concert series. Knowing that Fort Sill regularly put on a 4th of July concert, Bayless called those in charge at Fort Sill to make sure he didn’t double-book.

Bayless was told there would not be a concert this year. With a hole open on the local event schedule, Bayless decided to fill it.

“The vacuum was there, so I said, ‘We ought to step in and have a celebration,’” Bayless said.

Indeed, Lawton’s east side proved to be the place to watch fireworks on Thursday. It was why Joe and Linda Carter made the trek from Elgin for the fireworks and flyover.

“It’s one of the closest things that’s actually on the 4th. Nothing against fireworks or events on other days, there’s just something about it being on the 4th,” Carter said.