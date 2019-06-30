First annual Global Serve Day slated for July 13

The first annual Global Serve Day in Lawton will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 13th. A rally at First Assembly of God Church, located at NW 82nd and Quanah Parker Trailway will be held for volunteers at 8 a.m. on that day and volunteers will meet back at the church at around 1 p.m. “to celebrate the success of the day,” according to Senior Assistant Pastor Gary Pratt.

Hosted by the First Assembly of God Church in Lawton, several churches in the community will join hands to paint houses, mow yards and help with mending fences among other tasks.