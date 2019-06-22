Fires Chapter of the Association of the United States Army inducts new members

Members of the Fires Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) witnessed the installation of James Taylor as their new chapter president in a ceremony held Friday at the Field Artillery Museum.

Taylor is the first Navy veteran to serve in that capacity, and he takes the place of Karen Bailey, who was the first female chapter president.

“Since Jan. 8, 1957, the Fires Chapter has served as the voice of the Army and Lawton-Fort Sill and has responded to the needs of the Army by caring for its soldiers and the soldiers’ families. Our chapter has helped reduce the number of homeless veterans by over 80 percent in our area,” Bailey said in her farewell address.

The Fires Chapter has acted as a liaison between Fort Sill soldiers and volunteer organizations, has paired young professionals with Lawton-Fort Sill’s more seasoned leaders to provide mentorship opportunities and has lobbied with U.S. legislators for more dollars for the Army, she said.