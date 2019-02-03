Fire truck may be coming home

Lawton Fire Department is negotiating a transfer date for the return of an early 1900s truck that was used to fight fires in the city’s early days.

City Council members agreed this week to accept an offer from the Oklahoma State Firefighters Museum to return a 1913 White fire truck and an 1850s-era horse drawn hose cart that Lawton had donated to the museum. The vehicles have been on display for years, but the museum staff has offered to return the vehicles.

Fire Chief Dewayne Burk said he is waiting for the museum to give him a date for that transfer. Once the vehicles arrive back in the city, they will be stored in an unused bay at Fire Station No. 8 in southwest Lawton. Ironically, the historical units from early-day Lawton are being stored in the city’s newest, state-of-the-art fire station.

Burk said the truck and hose cart will be stored in the unused bay until he and the department determine where they can best be displayed. Burk said he would like to bring the units back to Central Fire Station in downtown Lawton. Plans still are being developed, but city officials have been exploring an idea that would renovate Central for use as fire administrative offices once the firefighting crews transfer to the new public safety facility under construction on Railroad Street.