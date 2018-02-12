Filing period opens Monday for school board seats

Candidates interested in running for open school board seats in Southwest Oklahoma, including Lawton and Great Plains Technology Center, will have three days to file beginning Monday.

A handful of municipal offices also will be open for filing through Wednesday.

Individuals may file declarations of candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at county election boards in county courthouses throughout the region, including the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C.

Board of Education Office 4 will be open in most of the region’s independent and dependent school districts for primary election Feb. 12. The Board of Education general election will be April 2. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the general election. If more than two candidates file, a primary election will be held.