Filing for Lawton City Council begins Monday

The three-day filing period opens Monday for Lawton residents who want to run for City Council.

The seats for Wards 3, 4 and 5 council representatives are up for election this year, and all three incumbents confirmed last week that they will seek re-election.

Declarations of candidacy may be made at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. The applications may be filed during normal office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. There is no filing fee.

According to the Lawton City Charter and city code, anyone filing for municipal office must be a registered voter living at an address within the ward they are seeking to represent for at least six months prior to filing their declaration of candidacy.

Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who first took office in March 2008, is the last of the council members who was in office when term limits were put into place in 2013. He is seeking his final term.

Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner Jr., who took office in July 2013, is seeking his third term.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, who took office in January 2017, is seeking his second term. He has been charged with a misdemeanor count of embezzling $6,000 through the on-line “Think Lawton” group, which identifies Davis as being its administrator and moderator. Davis is scheduled to return to court Aug. 7 for a hearing to be placed on the docket. The case has not yet been scheduled for trial. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the prosecution proves his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.