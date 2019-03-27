Fight over gun led to gunshots and injuries

A fight over a gun led to a one person with a gun fight according to details were following a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man injured and one man arrested.

According to the police report filed by Lawton Police Sgt. Justin Williams, officers were called shortly before 2:45 p.m. to Avondale Point Apartments, 2704 NW 52nd, regarding shots fired and two males fighting over a gun. Williams met with an off-duty officers who had seen part of the fight and he said the suspect had run westbound from the location.

The victim said he’d come over to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and was confronted by the suspect, later identified as Kenyon DeRay Ford-Holland, who had a gun, the report states. He said a fight followed, at which point a single shot was fired into his leg.

Police gained the identity of the suspect and a witness said the man threw a pistol magazine over a fence while fleeing from police. The magazine was recovered and matched a handgun found at the scene, Williams said.